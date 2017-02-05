Artisan showcase to feature award win...

Artisan showcase to feature award winning artist

Sunday Feb 5 Read more: Merrill Foto News

David Kapszukiewicz is an award winning artist who will be featured at Merrill's Artisan Showcase on Feb. 11 at Bell Tower Residence in Assisi Hall. Primarily an oil painter, he also works in graphite and acrylics.

