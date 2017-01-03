WI: Eau Claire Transit Center Site Ma...

WI: Eau Claire Transit Center Site May be Decided

Jan. 08--A list of five potential sites to build a new Eau Claire transit center would presumably be narrowed to one if the Eau Claire City Council approves negotiating with a Madison area company to develop that project. Gorman & Co., of Oregon, was the lone company to submit a proposal to build a mixed-use transit center at 418 E. Lake St., a city-owned parking lot on the east side of Farwell Street.

