WI: Eau Claire Transit Center Site May be Decided
Jan. 08--A list of five potential sites to build a new Eau Claire transit center would presumably be narrowed to one if the Eau Claire City Council approves negotiating with a Madison area company to develop that project. Gorman & Co., of Oregon, was the lone company to submit a proposal to build a mixed-use transit center at 418 E. Lake St., a city-owned parking lot on the east side of Farwell Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Eau Claire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cellphone Help for Rooting
|Dec 15
|James Jacobs
|1
|Review: Clear Water Real Estate Ent (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Happy Renter
|10
|Review: K-9 Bath Plus (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Terri
|3
|Our *NEW* Group for NW Wisconsin Buy & Selling
|Nov '16
|maxwell
|1
|Couple looking for fun!!! (Dec '10)
|Nov '16
|Barnabas_28
|3
|Young woman assaulted in Madison by man wearing...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Presidential campaigns make last minute push in...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|4
Find what you want!
Search Eau Claire Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC