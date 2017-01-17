Wi Dot unveils new online tool to report crashes
If you have ever been unfortunate enough to be in an accident, you know the importance of a quick response by law enforcement. The Wisconsin State Patrol reports Monday's icy conditions caused 24 crashes and 66 slide-ins, while Eau Claire Police reported 12 crashes and 15 other incidents.
