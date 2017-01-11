St. Paul assistant principal quits jo...

St. Paul assistant principal quits job, accused of stealing nearly $190K from Wisconsin church

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: TwinCities

A St. Paul school administrator accused of stealing from her Wisconsin church has resigned her job after a 19-week period of paid administrative leave. St. Paul Public Schools placed Kara Amundson on leave Aug. 24 after the St. Croix County sheriff's office notified the district about the criminal investigation, human resources director Laurin Cathey said.

