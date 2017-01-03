More
Eleven new assembly members were sworn in Tuesday, including Republican Rob Summerfield of Bloomer, representing the 67th assembly district. He told News 18 he has three major goals during his term, including reforming education, expanding broad-band internet and looking into transportation issues.
