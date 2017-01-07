Man sentenced to 7 years in prison for child sexual assaultFormer...

Man sentenced to 7 years in prison fo...

Man sentenced to 7 years in prison for child sexual assault

Saturday Jan 7

Troy J. Carroll, 44, now of Eau Claire, Wis., was sentenced last month by Eau Claire County Judge Michael Schumacher. The defendant was arrested after a 9-year-old Falls Creek, Wis., girl told police he touched her under her clothing in August 2015.

