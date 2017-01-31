Four horses on the loose, Eau Claire ...

Four horses on the loose, Eau Claire officers looking for owner

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jan 31 Read more: WAOW

The animal shelter's humane officer told our Eau Claire affiliate WQOW-TV four horses were found on Monday off of County Road J near Fall Creek. She said since then, the horses have been sighted near Mathwig Road and Zimmerman Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAOW.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eau Claire Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cellphone Help for Rooting Dec '16 James Jacobs 1
Review: Clear Water Real Estate Ent (Jun '09) Nov '16 Happy Renter 10
Review: K-9 Bath Plus (Aug '12) Nov '16 Terri 3
Our *NEW* Group for NW Wisconsin Buy & Selling Nov '16 maxwell 1
Couple looking for fun!!! (Dec '10) Nov '16 Barnabas_28 3
News Young woman assaulted in Madison by man wearing... Nov '16 MAGA2016 1
News Presidential campaigns make last minute push in... Nov '16 MAGA2016 4
See all Eau Claire Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eau Claire Forum Now

Eau Claire Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eau Claire Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. North Korea
  3. American Idol
  4. Iran
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
 

Eau Claire, WI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,666 • Total comments across all topics: 278,584,733

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC