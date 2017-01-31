Four horses on the loose, Eau Claire officers looking for owner
The animal shelter's humane officer told our Eau Claire affiliate WQOW-TV four horses were found on Monday off of County Road J near Fall Creek. She said since then, the horses have been sighted near Mathwig Road and Zimmerman Road.
