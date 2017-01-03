Feds Allege Wisconsin Chain Wrongly Classifies Drivers as Contractors

Wisconsin-based home improvement chain Menards has been slapped with a federal complaint alleging the company misclassified its delivery drivers as independent contractors and therefore deprived them of workplace protections afforded to employees, a charge the company calls "ridiculous" and vows to fight. The complaint, filed Dec 22 by the National Labor Relations Board's Minneapolis regional office, also accuses Menards of violating federal labor law by maintaining a mandatory arbitration clause in its employee handbook to prohibit workers from filing class-action lawsuits in court and unfair labor practices charges with the NLRB.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Transport Topics.