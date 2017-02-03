Eau Claire police officer fatally sho...

Eau Claire police officer fatally shoots armed man

Saturday Jan 28 Read more: Star Tribune

A police officer in Eau Claire, Wis., fatally shot an armed man Friday during a confrontation outside a hotel, authorities say. The western Wisconsin city's police department got a 911 call Saturday morning about a man with a gun in the parking lot of Scottish Inns & Suites, according to a news release from Police Chief Jerry Staniszewski.

