Blue Ox Music Festival Announces Initial 2017 Lineup
Whispering Pines Campground in Eau Claire, Wisconsin will host the third annual Blue Ox Music Festival from June 8 - 10. Punch Brothers, Greensky Bluegrass, Drive-By Truckers, Railroad Earth, Sam Bush Band, The Infamous Stringdusters and Pert Near Sandstone are just a few of the acts set to play Blue Ox in June. Son Volt, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Keller & The Keels, Jeff Austin Band, The Travelin' McCourys, Dead Man Winter are also among Blue Ox '17 performers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JamBase.
Add your comments below
Eau Claire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cellphone Help for Rooting
|Dec '16
|James Jacobs
|1
|Review: Clear Water Real Estate Ent (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Happy Renter
|10
|Review: K-9 Bath Plus (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Terri
|3
|Our *NEW* Group for NW Wisconsin Buy & Selling
|Nov '16
|maxwell
|1
|Couple looking for fun!!! (Dec '10)
|Nov '16
|Barnabas_28
|3
|Young woman assaulted in Madison by man wearing...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Presidential campaigns make last minute push in...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|4
Find what you want!
Search Eau Claire Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC