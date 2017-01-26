Blue Ox Music Festival Announces Init...

Blue Ox Music Festival Announces Initial 2017 Lineup

Tuesday Jan 17 Read more: JamBase

Whispering Pines Campground in Eau Claire, Wisconsin will host the third annual Blue Ox Music Festival from June 8 - 10. Punch Brothers, Greensky Bluegrass, Drive-By Truckers, Railroad Earth, Sam Bush Band, The Infamous Stringdusters and Pert Near Sandstone are just a few of the acts set to play Blue Ox in June. Son Volt, Horseshoes & Hand Grenades, Keller & The Keels, Jeff Austin Band, The Travelin' McCourys, Dead Man Winter are also among Blue Ox '17 performers.

