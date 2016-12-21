Wisconsin Governor Asks Trump for Mor...

Wisconsin Governor Asks Trump for More Control Over Refugees

Tuesday Dec 20

Governor Scott Walker winks as he walks offstage after introducing then Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump during a campaign rally at the University of Wisconsin Eau Claire, Nov. 1, 2016, in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker asked President-elect Donald Trump in a letter delivered Tuesday to give his state more authority in determining how many refugees can come from countries with ties to terrorism.

