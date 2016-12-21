Walker: Wisconsin Recount is 'Fundrai...

Walker: Wisconsin Recount is 'Fundraising Scheme' Thursday, December 1

As county clerks around Wisconsin started recounting ballots Thursday from last month's presidential election, Governor Scott Walker slammed the idea of the exercise. "Well I think we need to call it what it is, this is nothing more than a fundraising scheme for the Green Party," Governor Walker said.

