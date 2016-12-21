Solar gardens going like hotcakes in western Wisconsin
"We have schools, counties, cities, and we also have private businesses that are also subscribing to it," Ouellette said. "And, one thing we're hearing from a lot of them, is this has been a great opportunity for them to obtain their sustainability goals."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIZM-AM La Crosse.
Comments
Add your comments below
Eau Claire Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cellphone Help for Rooting
|Dec 15
|James Jacobs
|1
|Review: Clear Water Real Estate Ent (Jun '09)
|Nov '16
|Happy Renter
|10
|Review: K-9 Bath Plus (Aug '12)
|Nov '16
|Terri
|3
|Our *NEW* Group for NW Wisconsin Buy & Selling
|Nov '16
|maxwell
|1
|Couple looking for fun!!! (Dec '10)
|Nov '16
|Barnabas_28
|3
|Young woman assaulted in Madison by man wearing...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|1
|Presidential campaigns make last minute push in...
|Nov '16
|MAGA2016
|4
Find what you want!
Search Eau Claire Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC