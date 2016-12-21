Sewer pipe repairs to begin in two weeks Wednesday, December 7
EAU CLAIRE, WI Crews could begin work to replace the broken sewer pipe that sent millions of gallons of waste into the Eau Claire and Chippewa rivers in about two weeks. The EPA has signed off the project and the Wisconsin DNR has issued the necessary permit.
