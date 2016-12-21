Phillip J. Dopkins, Janesville, WI

Phillip J. Dopkins, age 68, a lifelong Janesville resident, passed away Tuesday morning, December 13, 2016 at Agrace Center for Hospice & Palliative Care, Janesville, following an extended battle with severe strokes. Phil was born August 23, 1948, in Janesville, the son of the late Henry & Sylvia Dopkins.

