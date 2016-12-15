Inmate trapped in cell due to door malfunctions
An inmate in the Dane County Jail was trapped in his cell for more than three hours due to cell door malfunctions. At 4 p.m. Wednesday, there was a routine security check where deputies tried to release an inmate from his cell, but the door wouldn't open.
