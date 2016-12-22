Globe University to 'discontinue operations' at Onalaska, other Wisconsin campuses
In a statement on the school's website they say: "Globe will continue to operate, but will officially discontinue operations as Globe University at the South Dakota and Wisconsin campuses, as of December 31, 2016. Globe will be transferring administration of those campuses for teach-out purposes to Broadview University.
