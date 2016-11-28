Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker is asking the U. S. Department of Agriculture for help with crop losses suffered by growers in 10 Wisconsin counties, including some in southern Wisconsin, due to freezing temperatures in May. Gov. Walker is requesting a disaster designation that would make low-interest loans available to producers who suffered losses due to the late freeze on the nights of May 13 and 14. The counties included in the request are Chippewa, Columbia, Eau Claire, Jackson, Jefferson, Pierce, Polk, Sauk, St. Croix, and Trempealeau. All these counties had harvest losses of 30% or greater.

