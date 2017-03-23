Gunsmith hurt by homemade shotgun exp...

Gunsmith hurt by homemade shotgun explosion

Yesterday

A shotgun welded by an aspiring gunsmith exploded Thursday near Little Mashel Falls and hurt two people, according to the Pierce County Sheriff's Department. Several people called 911 about 3:45 p.m. to report a possible shooting on the Eatonville trail off Alder Cutoff Road East.

