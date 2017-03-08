Trump answers to Obamacare changes don't satisfy Washington Gov. Jay Inslee - Mon, 27 Feb 2017 PST

Democratic Governors Association Vice Chairman Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington, speaks at a news confernce following a DGA meeting at the National Governors Association Winter Meeting in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. Administration officials could not promise the nation's governors that millions of people who get health insurance through Obamacare will keep it, Gov. Jay Inslee said Monday.

