Eatonville man charged with assault on girlfriend, 2 men

Wednesday Dec 14 Read more: Bellingham Herald

A southwestern Washington man is facing several charges after police say he assaulted his ex-girlfriend, who had a restraining order against him, and two men before leading police on a chase. The News Tribune reports the Eatonville man was charged Monday with 14 offenses, including assault and burglary.

