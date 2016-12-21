Eatonville man charged with assault on girlfriend, 2 men
A southwestern Washington man is facing several charges after police say he assaulted his ex-girlfriend, who had a restraining order against him, and two men before leading police on a chase. The News Tribune reports the Eatonville man was charged Monday with 14 offenses, including assault and burglary.
