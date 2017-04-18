Woman admits to embezzling $750,000 f...

Woman admits to embezzling $750,000 from former astronaut

An Orcas Island bookkeeper has pleaded guilty to federal charges for embezzling more than $750,000 from a former NASA astronaut and his wife. The Seattle Times reports Sarah Elizabeth Coffelt pleaded guilty to wire fraud Monday as part of a plea deal.

