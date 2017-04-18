Orcas Island woman pleads guilty to embezzling from former astronaut

An Orcas Island bookkeeper and businesswoman has pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud for embezzling more than $750,000 from a former NASA astronaut and his wife. Sarah Elizabeth Coffelt pleaded guilty in a plea agreement Monday before U.S. District Judge Thomas Zilly, who set sentencing for July 13. Coffelt faces up to 20 years in federal prison.

