Orcas Island woman pleads guilty to embezzling from former astronaut
An Orcas Island bookkeeper and businesswoman has pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud for embezzling more than $750,000 from a former NASA astronaut and his wife. Sarah Elizabeth Coffelt pleaded guilty in a plea agreement Monday before U.S. District Judge Thomas Zilly, who set sentencing for July 13. Coffelt faces up to 20 years in federal prison.
Eastsound Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|He posts video of murder he did
|Sun
|Prophet Atlantis
|1
|Why doesn't SPD allow you to report lower level...
|Apr 16
|JWG43
|2
|Jacob Forest Light Robins is a psychic devil fr...
|Apr 14
|Patrick T kilbride
|1
|Eddie Murray Allegations
|Apr 13
|yousea16
|1
|seattle evil murdering witch "jennifer bowman" ... (Feb '16)
|Apr 10
|Mike Noll
|34
|Debate: Gay Marriage - Eastsound, WA (Oct '10)
|Jun '14
|hailee
|7
|Review: Abood Septic (Apr '14)
|Apr '14
|Juliet Sparks
|1
