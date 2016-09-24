Sheriff's Log

Sheriff's Log

Sep 24, 2016 Read more: Journal of the San Juans

An Orcas Island deputy identified a vehicle that had expired registration the deputy stopped the vehicle in the downtown Eastsound area. The driver was driving without a license, who issued citations and the operator was released for a future court date.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal of the San Juans.

