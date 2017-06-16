48 Hours: Best things to do in Metro ...

48 Hours: Best things to do in Metro Detroit

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Detroit News

Highlights include car shows, a prayer service and blessing of the cars at 11 a.m., a VIP parade at 1 p.m., followed by the opening of the cruise lane. Hours: 11a.m.-9 p.m. Sat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Detroit News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eastpointe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Meet Your Muslim Neighbor' (Oct '09) 1 hr vivala Mexico 1,119
Warren MI Police One Cop who needs help! (Nov '07) Jun 14 Radar Love in Warren 128
school of choice made south lake look like a gh... (Oct '07) Jun 13 Gill Hill 478
Candice Rusie Jun 8 Um Um 2
Uncle Ron's Ice Cream wagons (Jun '09) Jun 8 Knew it 19
Robert Juszczyk Jun 7 Hilarious 6
Erin Stahl tries again Jun 7 Lets see EM 20
See all Eastpointe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eastpointe Forum Now

Eastpointe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eastpointe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Cuba
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
 

Eastpointe, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,850 • Total comments across all topics: 281,805,576

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC