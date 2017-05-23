School district in Michigan renames i...

School district in Michigan renames itself to match city

Nearly 25 years after the city of East Detroit changed its name to Eastpointe, the city's school district is following suit. The East Detroit Board of Education voted Monday to rename East Detroit Public Schools to Eastpointe Community Schools.

