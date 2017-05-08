Police release sketch of man suspecte...

Police release sketch of man suspected of assaulting woman during break-in

23 hrs ago

Macomb County sheriff's officials on Monday released a sketch of a man they believe broke into a Clinton Township home Friday morning and beat a woman unconscious with his gun. After driving her children to school, the 36-year-old woman returned to her home on the 500 block of Clinton River Drive in Mount Clemens.

