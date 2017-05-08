Police release sketch of man suspected of assaulting woman during break-in
Macomb County sheriff's officials on Monday released a sketch of a man they believe broke into a Clinton Township home Friday morning and beat a woman unconscious with his gun. After driving her children to school, the 36-year-old woman returned to her home on the 500 block of Clinton River Drive in Mount Clemens.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Eastpointe Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ron Fredricks
|Mon
|Team Player
|10
|'Meet Your Muslim Neighbor' (Oct '09)
|May 5
|watching livonia
|1,119
|SCS Missed Votes
|May 5
|JNClassof1949
|11
|Erin Stahl tries again
|May 5
|Jobless in SCS
|8
|Conflict of Interest
|May 3
|Bored 2 tears
|8
|Water bills in Center Line (May '11)
|Apr 30
|NickyB
|8
|Does anyone remember? (Jun '09)
|Apr 29
|Dorothy
|17
Find what you want!
Search Eastpointe Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC