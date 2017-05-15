English Gardensa Ultimate Backyard Escape

English Gardens has everything you need to create the summertime oasis of your dreams! Relaxing patio furniture, shady awnings, and right-touch accessories, plus hardy plants, beautiful flowers, and all the landscaping tools and supplies you'll need. Click through below to get your name in the draw for a chance at a $4,000 English Gardens gift card, then head on over to English Gardens is a family-owned Michigan business established in 1954.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDVD-FM Detroit.