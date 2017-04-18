Metro Detroiters will dress up in their best Edwardian finery and "Return to Downton" on Saturday, May 20, for an Afternoon Tea & Auction event to benefit the American Autoimmune Related Diseases Association . "Return to Downton" will feature a Downton Abbey theme, period music by pianist Will Bennett, themed auction and raffle items; surprise guests; and a "Dress Up for Downton" contest with prizes - all at The Whitney, Detroit's iconic Romanesque-revival mansion-restaurant.

