Animal control caught dumping carcasses on video
An animal control worker in Eastpointe is caught on camera dumping dead animals at a public park, the Facebook post is now going viral. City officials in Eastpointe tell 7 Action News, the city worker didn't break the law, but she was reprimanded.
