Animal control caught dumping carcass...

Animal control caught dumping carcasses on video

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 11 Read more: WXYZ

An animal control worker in Eastpointe is caught on camera dumping dead animals at a public park, the Facebook post is now going viral. City officials in Eastpointe tell 7 Action News, the city worker didn't break the law, but she was reprimanded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eastpointe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ron Fredricks Mon Team Player 10
News 'Meet Your Muslim Neighbor' (Oct '09) May 5 watching livonia 1,119
SCS Missed Votes May 5 JNClassof1949 11
Erin Stahl tries again May 5 Jobless in SCS 8
Conflict of Interest May 3 Bored 2 tears 8
Water bills in Center Line (May '11) Apr 30 NickyB 8
Does anyone remember? (Jun '09) Apr 29 Dorothy 17
See all Eastpointe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eastpointe Forum Now

Eastpointe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eastpointe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Eastpointe, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,600 • Total comments across all topics: 280,889,786

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC