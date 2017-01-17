Feds sue Eastpointe over voting viola...

Feds sue Eastpointe over voting violations

Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: WXYZ

The federal government is suing the city of Eastpointe, city council, mayor and city manager over allegations of voter rights violations. In the lawsuit, the feds say the city has been infringing on voter rights for years.

