Feds alleges racist election practice...

Feds alleges racist election practices in Eastpointe

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 11 Read more: MLive.com

In 1992, Eastpointe voted to change it's name from East Detroit, presumably to separate its identity from the mostly black, high-crime neighbor to its south. Twenty-five years later, the federal government says racism and segregation remain issues in the city of about 32,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eastpointe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Matt Kovalcik is now running for Trustee in Cot... (Oct '14) Jan 29 Kovalciks Violate... 18
do not shop at art van (Nov '06) Jan 28 Noel 261
Rude Police Jan 26 Facts 14
News Driver ticketed for warming car in his own driv... Jan 22 Truth 11
News Michigan mayor caught on tape calling black peo... Jan 22 shot first whites 47
News Racist or fake? Mich. mayor under fire after ru... Jan 18 Drax112 2
News Thousands attend US rallies to support Obama he... Jan 18 shot first whites 25
See all Eastpointe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eastpointe Forum Now

Eastpointe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eastpointe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Eastpointe, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,938 • Total comments across all topics: 278,444,955

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC