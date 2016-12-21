VIDEO: Michigan cops strap black man to a chair and beat him until he is blind in one eye

A black resident of Eastpointe, Michigan has filed suit against local police after they tied him to a chair and beat him so severely that he permanently lost the vision in one eye. Detroit's Fox 2 News said that Frankie Taylor was arrested for driving under the influence on Aug. 10, 2015, but what happened when he arrived at the station was like something from a nightmare - and cameras caught it all.

