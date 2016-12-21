Suspects abduct woman in Chesterfield Township
Chesterfield Township police say a woman was abducted by two men in a party store parking lot in on Tuesday evening near 23 Mile and I-94. Police say one of the men was armed with a gun and forced the woman inside her own car, telling her to drive to Eastpointe near East Detroit High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
