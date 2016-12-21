Michigan man: I needed eye surgery af...

Michigan man: I needed eye surgery after police beating

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 13 Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Thank you for reading 10 free articles on Fredericksburg.com. You can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles, or you can purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Eastpointe Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Jim Goodfellows (Apr '16) 1 hr Badfellow 40
News Ferndale couple accused of kidnapping, extortion (Mar '08) 16 hr Cecilia 285
why are people protesting (Jun '09) Dec 19 salacious 1,138
Old teen mall in Roseville (May '08) Dec 18 deg 42
do not shop at art van (Nov '06) Dec 17 Mike 259
Warren MI Police One Cop who needs help! (Nov '07) Dec 6 WATCHING LIVONIA 122
does anyone know lee garry bush (Jun '10) Dec 5 Fub 5
See all Eastpointe Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Eastpointe Forum Now

Eastpointe Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Eastpointe Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Bill Clinton
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Eastpointe, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,690 • Total comments across all topics: 277,252,823

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC