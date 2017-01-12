Lessenberry on new Flint indictments ...

Lessenberry on new Flint indictments and voting rights in Eastpointe

Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: Michigan Radio

On Tuesday, State Attorney General Bill Schuette announced more criminal charges in the Flint water crisis , including charges against two former Flint emergency managers. In this Week in Michigan Politics , Morning Edition host Doug Tribou and senior news analyst Jack Lessenberry discuss the latest round of indictments in Flint and a bill that will send the city $170 million in federal aid.

