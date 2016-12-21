Jury convicts dog owner of abusing bullmastiff named Meatball
A jury on Wednesday found an Eastpointe man guilty of abusing his pet dog, a 3-year-old bullmastiff named Meatball. Neighbor Tim England, who testified at the preliminary hearing in June, said he spotted his neighbor beating the dog last February and slamming its head on the side of the house.
