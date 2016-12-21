Community leaders: Stay out of Eastpointe
Activist Sam Riddle, Reverend W.J. Rideout, Reverend Mo Hardwick, Minister Troy Muhammed, and other community leaders came together Tuesday, asking the black community to not patronize businesses in Eastpointe. "We at the National Action Network have issued a travel warning for black America - not to travel through Eastpointe until their policies change," Riddle said.
