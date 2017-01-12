Black pastors issue 'travel warning' to people of color:...
Black pastors in the Detroit suburb of Eastpointe, Michigan are warning other people of color to not travel through the region as a protest against an alleged police beating of a young black man. CBS Detroit reports that pastors and activists in Eastpointe have issued a "travel warning" to any person of color considering driving through the community, on the grounds that they might get beat by police if they do so.
