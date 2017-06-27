The Lehigh Valley's key contributions...

The Lehigh Valley's key contributions to the Declaration of Independence

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: The Morning Call

On the Fourth of July, there's much to celebrate about the Lehigh Valley's role in the adoption of the Declaration of Independence in 1776. The 56 men who signed the Declaration of Independence, including George Taylor of Easton, knew that they were putting their lives at risk because the British considered it a treasonous document.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Easton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Bishop Named to Roman Catholic Diocese of A... Jun 29 weaponX 2
News Insider's Guide: Aquariums within a day trip of... Jun 27 weaponX 1
News Federal judge recommends tossing Brandon Bloss'... (Dec '08) Jun '17 Beth 48
Partying May '17 Anonymous 1
News Second police officer steps down from Easton force (Mar '08) May '17 Jako 38
Lindsay Harding May '17 Butterrum Beer 1
News Suspect in custody in Lehighton man's slaying May '17 dats soooo funeey 3
See all Easton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Easton Forum Now

Easton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Easton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Easton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,709 • Total comments across all topics: 282,263,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC