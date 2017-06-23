Former New York City Ballet dancer op...

Former New York City Ballet dancer opens new school in Easton

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: The Morning Call

As a world-class dancer who recently retired after 22 years of performing with the New York City Ballet, Jennie Somogyi could have opened a studio anywhere in the country. "I just love the feel of the space, and it's surprisingly quiet," she said as she surveyed her new ballet academy on the first floor of the former Easton Dollar Savings & Trust building - a three story stone structure at 8 Centre Square.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Easton Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News New Bishop Named to Roman Catholic Diocese of A... Jun 29 weaponX 2
News Insider's Guide: Aquariums within a day trip of... Jun 27 weaponX 1
News Federal judge recommends tossing Brandon Bloss'... (Dec '08) Jun 4 Beth 48
Partying May '17 Anonymous 1
News Second police officer steps down from Easton force (Mar '08) May '17 Jako 38
Lindsay Harding May '17 Butterrum Beer 1
News Suspect in custody in Lehighton man's slaying May '17 dats soooo funeey 3
See all Easton Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Easton Forum Now

Easton Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Easton Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Easton, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,129 • Total comments across all topics: 282,205,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC