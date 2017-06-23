Former New York City Ballet dancer opens new school in Easton

As a world-class dancer who recently retired after 22 years of performing with the New York City Ballet, Jennie Somogyi could have opened a studio anywhere in the country. "I just love the feel of the space, and it's surprisingly quiet," she said as she surveyed her new ballet academy on the first floor of the former Easton Dollar Savings & Trust building - a three story stone structure at 8 Centre Square.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.