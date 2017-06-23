Former New York City Ballet dancer opens new school in Easton
As a world-class dancer who recently retired after 22 years of performing with the New York City Ballet, Jennie Somogyi could have opened a studio anywhere in the country. "I just love the feel of the space, and it's surprisingly quiet," she said as she surveyed her new ballet academy on the first floor of the former Easton Dollar Savings & Trust building - a three story stone structure at 8 Centre Square.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Bishop Named to Roman Catholic Diocese of A...
|Jun 29
|weaponX
|2
|Insider's Guide: Aquariums within a day trip of...
|Jun 27
|weaponX
|1
|Federal judge recommends tossing Brandon Bloss'... (Dec '08)
|Jun 4
|Beth
|48
|Partying
|May '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Second police officer steps down from Easton force (Mar '08)
|May '17
|Jako
|38
|Lindsay Harding
|May '17
|Butterrum Beer
|1
|Suspect in custody in Lehighton man's slaying
|May '17
|dats soooo funeey
|3
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC