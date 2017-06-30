3.1K cross-country relay cutting through Easton next month
Easton Mayor Sal Panto Jr. will sign a proclamation next week naming the first week of August " MS Run the U.S. Week ." A 3,100-mile cross country relay started April 5 in California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Bishop Named to Roman Catholic Diocese of A...
|1 hr
|weaponX
|3
|Insider's Guide: Aquariums within a day trip of...
|Jun 27
|weaponX
|1
|Federal judge recommends tossing Brandon Bloss'... (Dec '08)
|Jun '17
|Beth
|48
|Partying
|May '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Second police officer steps down from Easton force (Mar '08)
|May '17
|Jako
|38
|Lindsay Harding
|May '17
|Butterrum Beer
|1
|Suspect in custody in Lehighton man's slaying
|May '17
|dats soooo funeey
|3
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC