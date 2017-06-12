Woman allegedly behind wheel in fatal...

Woman allegedly behind wheel in fatal crash is briefly jailed

20 hrs ago Read more: NJ.com

The 18-year-old Easton woman who city police say was driving the car that crashed into two other vehicles and fatally injured a Bethlehem woman on Lehigh Drive was briefly behind bars last week. While Mazell Truss, of the 1000 block of Lehigh Street, hasn't been charged in the June 2 crash that took the life of 64-year-old Elizabeth Audrey Rafferty, she was wanted on a bench warrant involving a May 8 retail theft, according to court records.

