What Jurors Thought About Seth Williams
Here's what some of the jurors told NBC10 about their reaction to the former district attorney's abrupt guilty plea in the middle of his trial. //www.nbcphiladelphia.com/news/local/Juror-on-Disgraced-Philadelphia-District-Attorney-Seth-Williams_s-Corruption-Trial_-_Leaning-Toward-Us-Finding-Him-Guilty__Philadelphia-431603543.html One of the jurors on the high-profile federal case of disgraced Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams, Dawn Tomaino, of Easton, said she was leaning toward finding him guilty.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Bishop Named to Roman Catholic Diocese of A...
|4 hr
|weaponX
|1
|Insider's Guide: Aquariums within a day trip of...
|Tue
|weaponX
|1
|Federal judge recommends tossing Brandon Bloss'... (Dec '08)
|Jun 4
|Beth
|48
|Partying
|May '17
|Anonymous
|1
|Second police officer steps down from Easton force (Mar '08)
|May '17
|Jako
|38
|Lindsay Harding
|May '17
|Butterrum Beer
|1
|Suspect in custody in Lehighton man's slaying
|May '17
|dats soooo funeey
|3
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC