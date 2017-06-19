This lifesaving device is 'a godsend'...

This lifesaving device is 'a godsend' for EMS crews

Saturday Jun 17

Two Lucas 3 chest compression devices were added to ambulances in April. The devices give CPR at intervals more regular than a paramedic, they don't get tired and they allow paramedics to tend to other lifesaving duties.

Easton, PA

