Teen who caused fatal crash didn't have driver's license, cops say

The 18-year-old woman whom Easton police say caused a fatal crash June 2 on Lehigh Drive had been cited four times since March 27 with driving without a license, records show. Mazell Truss's latest charges come from a crash on Lehigh Drive moments before she allegedly sped along the road and slammed into two SUVs heading in the opposite direction.

