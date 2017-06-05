Students' sculptures on Easton trail meld teamwork, new skills
Melissa "Mel" Strom, a graduating senior at Belvidere High School, knew she wanted to pursue art, maybe do some tattooing on the side, but welding? No way. That was until she started working on a steel sculpture through Lafayette College's Lafayette Experience for high schoolers.
