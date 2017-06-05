Strangeways hires brewer for its soon-to-open Fredericksburg location
The former brewing operations manager for a "gypsy" brewery in Pennsylvania will be the head brewer when Strangeways Brewing opens is Fredericksburg location this summer. Matthew "Matty" Eck formerly oversaw all brewing operations for SA le Artisan Ales.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Easton Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Federal judge recommends tossing Brandon Bloss'... (Dec '08)
|Jun 4
|Beth
|48
|Partying
|May 27
|Anonymous
|1
|Anyone want to sext? (May '11)
|May 24
|Arnolan
|34
|Second police officer steps down from Easton force (Mar '08)
|May 14
|Jako
|38
|Lindsay Harding
|May 9
|Butterrum Beer
|1
|Suspect in custody in Lehighton man's slaying
|May '17
|dats soooo funeey
|3
|Woman who had sex with boy, 16, is given work-r... (Jun '07)
|Apr '17
|Judy
|22
Find what you want!
Search Easton Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC