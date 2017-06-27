Straight No Chaser, Loverboy and Night Ranger, six Broadway shows...
Straight No Chaser, the popular a cappella group that turned a viral Internet video into a career that has lasted a decade and produced six albums, and whose musical director is from the Easton area, is among headliners for the 91st season at Easton's State Theatre, it was announced Tuesday. Also playing the theatre's new season will be a combined show of 1980s radio rockers Loverboy and Night Ranger, who between them sold more than 15 million albums; and the 20th anniversary of country music radio WCTO-FM, Cat Country 96 that promises "an intimate evening of acoustic music with some of Nashville's hottest stars."
