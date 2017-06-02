Sole Artisan Ales nearing completion of bar, brewery in renovated Easton spaces

Sole Artisan Ales plans to open a beer cafe and to-go beer shop, coined Sole Bar + Bottle, within a few weeks at 101 Northampton St. in Easton. Sole Artisan Ales plans to open a beer cafe and to-go beer shop, coined Sole Bar + Bottle, within a few weeks at 101 Northampton St. in Easton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Morning Call.